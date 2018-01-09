Annegien van fetching_tigerss helpt vluchtelingenkinderen
Waar dromen vluchtelingenkinderen van? Willen ze profvoetballer worden, superheld, of een eigen kamer hebben?
Annegien van het populaire account @fetching tigerss laat sinds kort die dromen zien op haar account.
Interviewen
Samen met een andere fotograaf reisde ze vier maanden lang rond om vluchtelingenkinderen te interviewen. De kinderen moesten vluchten uit bijvoorbeeld Syrië, Afghanistan of Somalië. Nu wonen ze in Nederland, België, Duitsland, Oostenrijk en Zwitserland.
Aandacht
Met dit project wil hulporganisatie UNHCR aandacht vragen voor deze kinderen.
Deze foto's en dromen heeft Annegien tot nu toe gedeeld op haar account:
(1/5 Dream Diaries 🌙) Meet Ghazel, 10 years old from Syria. She now lives in Switzerland. ‘’My biggest dream is that all people would have wings, just like angels. Then, we would all be able to fly, hug the moon and touch the sky.’’ Story by @humansofamsterdam. -------------------------------------------- Over the next 15 days, I will be sharing a photo series with you that I have been working on for the past year called ‘The Dream Diaries’. Together with @HumansofAmsterdam and the UN Refugee Agency (@refugees) I have been traveling through Europe to meet children who fled their home countries due to war and persecution, leaving everything behind except their hopes and dreams of a better future. Now they are creating new lives in Europe. Through engaging with the many children we met, they shared their dreams with us. Once we had gathered their stories and dreams, we created an image to symbolize those dreams. I am really proud that I could be a part of this project and I hope you guys like it as much as I do 🙈. -------------------------------------------- Photo by Fetching_tigerss/UNHCR/Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock.com
(2/5 Dream Diaries 🥀) Meet Roussel 10 years old from Syria. She now lives in Switzerland. ‘’I have a poor memory so I don’t really remember much of our journey to Switzerland but I do remember my first day in school here. Everyone spoke French and the only thing I knew how to say was: ‘Bonjour’. I was really lucky because there was another Kurdish girl in my class so I had someone I could speak with. Now I speak French and I have made a lot of other friends but she remains my best friend. When I am not in school I play with my sisters. We play this game where all three of us are secret agents. Than we wake up our grandmother and we hide behind the curtains. She is really smart because she always finds us. When I am alone in my room my favourite thing to do is dancing. I also love dancing with my sisters and friends. When we are grumpy or sad we dance. It lifts our spirits.’’ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- In collaboration with @refugees , (Photo by Fetching_tigerss/UNHCR/Image Source Trading Ltd /Shutterstock.com)
(3/5 Dream Diaries 💥) Meet Hannah, 7 years old from Syria. She now lives in Germany. Hannah has a twin brother who is still in Syria. She misses him a lot. Hannah is only seven but she is incredibly smart. When her grandmother and uncle decided to leave and come to Germany, her parents decided it was best for her if she would come along. According to her uncle she really misses her parents and he tries to be a father figure to Hannah. He said: ‘’I obviously cannot replace her parents but I try to be here for her. Luckily she is a very strong girl; strong like a lion. Story by @humansofamsterdam ------------------------------------------ In collaboration with @unhcr_germany and @refugees | Photo by Fetching_tigerss/UNHCR/Maggy Meyer/Shutterstock.com