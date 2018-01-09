Annegien van fetching_tigerss helpt vluchtelingenkinderen

(1/5 Dream Diaries 🌙) Meet Ghazel, 10 years old from Syria. She now lives in Switzerland. ‘’My biggest dream is that all people would have wings, just like angels. Then, we would all be able to fly, hug the moon and touch the sky.’’ Story by @humansofamsterdam. -------------------------------------------- Over the next 15 days, I will be sharing a photo series with you that I have been working on for the past year called ‘The Dream Diaries’. Together with @HumansofAmsterdam and the UN Refugee Agency (@refugees) I have been traveling through Europe to meet children who fled their home countries due to war and persecution, leaving everything behind except their hopes and dreams of a better future. Now they are creating new lives in Europe. Through engaging with the many children we met, they shared their dreams with us. Once we had gathered their stories and dreams, we created an image to symbolize those dreams. I am really proud that I could be a part of this project and I hope you guys like it as much as I do 🙈. -------------------------------------------- Photo by Fetching_tigerss/UNHCR/Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock.com

A post shared by Annegien (@fetching_tigerss) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:00pm PST