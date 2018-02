Nederland twee keer derde op WK veldrijden

Amazing to finish the cross season with a 🥉 on the world championships in my own country. It was a extremely tough battle on a fantastic but really hard course. Enjoyed the atmosphere and thank you to all for cheering! Couldn’t do this all without my staff big hug for taking care of me the whole season. #cyclocross #worldchampionship #limburg2018 #bronsmedal #valkenburg

