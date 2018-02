Snowboardster Cheryl Maas niet naar finale Big Air

It’s done! Even though I wish I would have done better 😏.. I’m very grateful and proud! There is so many thoughts going through my mind but here are a few: What an amazing woman’s snowboarding event! Girls you rocked 👊🏻 I’m proud to be part of this evaluation. I’m also very stoked with the team I had around me! I would not have been able to do this without @thegadge and @larsmotus . Thank you @nederlandseskivereniging for having our back. And I’m so grateful for my family believe and supporting me in what I do. This means more than any medal I could ever win!! It was a bumpy road but stoked to do it with support of old and new friendships that mean the world to me 👊🏻 #letslive 📷 @premekvida . . #netherlands #snowboarding #freestyle #nederland #olympischespelen2018 #pyeongchang2018 #sport #roadtokorea #korea #teamoranje #bigair #olympics #olympischespelen #dutch #snowboard #winterolympics #roadtopyeongchang #slopestyle #pyeongchang #olympics2018 #snowboardteamnl #snowboarden #brokenneck #comeback #nevergive up #sendit

Cheryl Maas (@cherylmaas) on Feb 18, 2018