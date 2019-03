Britt Dekker krijgt droompaard van haar baas

brittdekker92

OMG. Eindelijk kan ik het jullie vertellen: I’VE GOT A NEW HORSE!!!!!! 😱 WELCOME TO THE FAMILY GEORGE!!!!!!!!! ZO BLIJ!!!! Bedankt @erland.galjaard je mag een keer op George voor dit alles! 🦄💗 • • • • • TO MY FOLLOWERS WHO DON’T SPEAK DUTCH: How did this dream come true? It all started with me talking to @erland.galjaard for fun and om een lang verhaal kort te maken it ended with me getting my dream horse 💗 I will make next year 2 nice shows for Dutch-tv boss John de Mol, he is the owner of the Voice of Holland/Spain/America/Sweden etc. He asked me to do things on his channel and I said “if I do this; don’t give me money, but give me this horse” and he said “najah yes okay” John told me that he loves animals very very much. So John and @erland.galjaard gave me a friend for life: GEORGE ❤️ I first had to check this with my real boss at @AVROTROS but she said it was okay to do this for this dream horse: so many thanks to her!!!! I will tell you later what the things are that I will be doing, because at @paardenpraattv I can tell you everything that I want, but the television people will be very angry when I tell you guys something new without checking with them first. Many thanks to my manager who helped me so much with this! Normally she gets a 20% fee and nu ff niks. But @lennekevaningen the horse tail is yours 😊🦄 George lives in Spain and next week he will come to my stable!!!!!!!! #talpaard #george #horses #newfamilymember #lovehim #unicorn #horsesofinstagram #spain #barcelonahorses #pre #PREhorse #stallion #dreamhorse #instahorse