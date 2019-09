Gigantisch standbeeld van Dit van 11

nemosciencemuseum NEMO Science Museum

It was a busy and rainy morning at NEMO, but the artwork is here! 🤩 It will be the centre piece for the new exhibition Humania (opens 23 November), weighs 400 kg and is 8.5 meters long. Can you already guess what it is? Check our stories and highlight for the BIG reveal! 🥳 #NEMOsciencemuseum #sciencemuseum #science #humania #bignews #amsterdam